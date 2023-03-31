Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $41.96, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 4.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.86 million, up 44.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $812.57 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.36% and +13.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.05% higher. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.