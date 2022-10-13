Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $20.93, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 3.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 12.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $168.42 million, up 29.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $634.43 million. These totals would mark changes of +47.7% and +28.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.33, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



