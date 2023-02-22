Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $34.43, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 4.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tecnoglass's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

