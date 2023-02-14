Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $35.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 7.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.