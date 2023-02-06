Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $35.32, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 12.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

