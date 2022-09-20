Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $21.37, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 13.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 57.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $168.42 million, up 29.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $634.43 million, which would represent changes of +47.7% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



