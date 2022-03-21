Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $25.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 27.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.91% higher within the past month. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.21.

Investors should also note that TGLS has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

