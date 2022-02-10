Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $21.52, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 6.94% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.99 million, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.84, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that TGLS has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.