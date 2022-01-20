Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.03, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 27.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $128.99 million, up 26% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.9.

Also, we should mention that TGLS has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGLS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

