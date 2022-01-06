Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $25.02, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 27.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.99 million, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.87, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TGLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

