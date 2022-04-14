Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $23.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.21, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, TGLS's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

