Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $23.61, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 15.72% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Tecnoglass will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $132.03 million, up 19.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $588.19 million, which would represent changes of +21.84% and +18.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.91% higher within the past month. Tecnoglass currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Tecnoglass's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

Also, we should mention that TGLS has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

