Tecnoglass (TGLS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $33.90, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 9.06% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tecnoglass in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $211.06 million, indicating a 4.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $857.83 million, indicating changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Tecnoglass possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tecnoglass is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.