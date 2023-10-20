Tecnoglass (TGLS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $32.55, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

The architectural glass maker's stock has dropped by 4.08% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.25% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 3.96% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $857.83 million, demonstrating changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Tecnoglass possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Tecnoglass is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

