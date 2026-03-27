Is Tecnoglass Stock a Buy After Energy Holdings Scooped Up Shares Worth $13.1 Million?

Key Points

Energy Holding Corp acquired 306,666 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$13.14 million across three days ending March 11, 2026.

This purchase increased direct holdings by 1.52%, bringing the total to 20,516,756 directly held Common shares after the transaction.

All shares were acquired through direct holdings; no indirect or derivative entities were involved.

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Energy Holding Corp, a 10% owner of Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS), reported the purchase of 306,666 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions from March 9, 2026 through March 11, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 306,666 Transaction value $13.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,516,756 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$918.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($42.84); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close ($44.76).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Energy Holding Corp's historical trading activity?

This transaction is materially smaller than the recent median sell transaction size of 1,492,949 shares, representing a 1.52% increase in direct holdings versus a historical median of 6.66% for single trades.

This transaction is materially smaller than the recent median sell transaction size of 1,492,949 shares, representing a 1.52% increase in direct holdings versus a historical median of 6.66% for single trades. What is the impact on Energy Holding Corp's ownership of Tecnoglass?

The direct Common Stock position rose to 20,516,756 shares after the transaction.

The direct Common Stock position rose to 20,516,756 shares after the transaction. Were any derivative securities or indirect ownership entities involved in this transaction?

No; all shares were acquired directly, and there were no option exercises, indirect holdings, or transactions through trusts or other entities.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $983.61 million Net income (TTM) $159.57 million Dividend yield 1.20% Price (as of market close 3/11/26) $42.84

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Tecnoglass offers architectural glass, aluminum products, curtain wall systems, windows, doors, and related components for commercial and residential construction.

It generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and direct sale or installation of building materials, leveraging proprietary brands and integrated production capabilities.

The company serves construction firms, developers, distributors, and end-users primarily in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and select international markets.

Tecnoglass is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass and aluminum systems, operating at scale with nearly 10,000 employees and a diversified international customer base. The company’s vertically integrated business model enables efficient production and customized solutions for the construction materials industry.

Tecnoglass leverages its proprietary brands and advanced manufacturing to maintain a competitive edge in both commercial and residential building segments.

What this transaction means for investors

The March purchase of more than $13 million in Tecnoglass stock by Energy Holdings suggests the investment company has a bullish outlook towards the manufacturer. Tecnoglass shares have dropped substantially from the 52-week high of $90.34 reached in 2025, hitting a low of $39.53 in March not long after Energy Holdings’ buy.

The decline was due in part to Tecnoglass badly missing Wall Street’s expectation of $0.84 per share in its fourth quarter earnings results, delivering $0.57 instead. However, Q4 revenue was up year over year to $245.3 million compared to $239.6 million in the previous year.

In fact, full-year revenue rose 11% year over year to a record $983.6 million as the company achieved market share gains. These results are excellent, and with the share price drop, its stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is at a multi-year low of 12. This combined with growing sales suggests now is a good time to buy Tecnoglass.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.