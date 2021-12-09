Tecnoglass Slides On Potential Litigation After Reports Of Connection To Drug Cartel

(RTTNews) - Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are sliding more than 41 percent on Thursday morning, probably on reports that it had a connection to a drug cartel. Further, law firms are planning to initiate potential securities law violations.

Currently, shares are trading at $19.59, down 41.87 percent from the previous close of $33.70 on a volume of 4,161,713. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.52-$34.90 on average volume of 316,673.

