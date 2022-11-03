Tecnoglass Shares Spike On Q3 Profit Growth

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting more than double growth in profit for the third quarter compared to the prior year.

The company's third-quarter earnings were $46.73 million or $0.98 per share, up from $20.64 million or $0.43 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $48 million or $1.01 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 53 percent to $201.8 million from $131.7 million in the prior year.

Further, the company raised its full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA growth of $240 to $255 million on total revenues in a range of $680 to $700 million.

Currently, shares are at $23.27, up 16.96 percent from the previous close of $19.90 on a volume of 154,760.

