Tecnoglass Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise 23% Y/Y

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings beat the same.



Management attributed the strong performance in 2024 to market share gains in single-family residential, robust multi-family/commercial demand and the efficiencies of Tecnoglass’ vertically integrated business model. Investments in automation and capacity enhancements drove operational improvements, allowing the company to maintain strong margins and generate record cash flow despite early-year currency headwinds.

TGLS’ Q4 Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Tecnoglass’ adjusted earnings were $1.05 per share, an improvement from 80 cent in the same quarter last year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.



Tecnoglass Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tecnoglass reported total revenues of $239.6 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241 million. Revenues increased 23.1% from $194.6 million in the year-ago period.



Multi-family and commercial revenues rose 24.3% year over year to record levels, driven by sustained strong activity in key markets. Single-family residential revenues grew 21.3% year over year, indicating market share gains from geographic expansion and a broader product offering. Foreign currency exchange fluctuations negatively impacted total quarterly revenues by $0.3 million.

Tecnoglass’ Margin & Cost Details

Gross profit was $106.5 million, up 28.3% from $83 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin expanded 190 bps to 44.5%, driven by stronger pricing, stable raw material costs, operational leverage and favorable foreign exchange rates.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $39.4 million from $32.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily caused by higher transportation and commission costs associated with revenue growth, increased personnel expenses following company-wide salary adjustments at the beginning of the year and certain non-recurring costs related to the previously announced strategic review. As a percentage of revenues, the metric was 16.4% compared with 16.7% in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $79.2 million, representing a rise of 27.9% from the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.1%, indicating an increase of 130 bps from the prior-year period, driven by higher revenues and improved gross margins.

TGLS’ Financial Health Snapshot

TGLS ended the quarter with $134.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $170 million in available credit under its revolving facilities, bringing total liquidity to $305 million.



In 2024, the company generated $170.5 million in operating cash flow. Capital expenditure was $79.6 million for the period.



The company returned $19.7 million to its shareholders through cash dividends during the year. As of Feb. 27, 2025, approximately $76.5 million remains under the current share repurchase program.

What to Expect From Tecnoglass in 2025

For 2025, management expects revenues between $940 million and $1.02 billion, representing growth of approximately 10% at the midpoint of the range. Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $300 million to $340 million, up from $275.8 million in 2024.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 9.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 11.2%.



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BARK Inc. (BARK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

