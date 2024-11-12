News & Insights

Stocks

Tecnoglass price target raised to $90 from $65 at DA Davidson

November 12, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Tecnoglass (TGLS) to $90 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s bottom-line was better on stronger margin and its backlog was up again sequentially, lending visibility into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. A successful U.S. penetration by Tecnoglass, coupled with stable and improving market fundamentals, remains supportive of the stock, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TGLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.