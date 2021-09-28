Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.9, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $21.9, representing a -15.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 420.19% increase over the 52 week low of $4.21.

TGLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and NetApp, Inc. (NTAP). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.26%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tgls Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGLS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGLS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (ICOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICOL with an increase of 8.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGLS at 4.63%.

