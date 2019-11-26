Dividends
TGLS

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.11, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $8.11, representing a -19.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.08 and a 33.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.94%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGLS


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular