Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.11, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $8.11, representing a -19.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.08 and a 33.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.94%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

