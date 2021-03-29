Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $11.04, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.13 and a 294.29% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.37%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

