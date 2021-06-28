Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.62, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $21.62, representing a -9.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.01 and a 413.54% increase over the 52 week low of $4.21.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.34%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGLS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGLS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (TGLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICOL with an decrease of -2.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGLS at 4.93%.

