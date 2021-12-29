Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 136.36% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.37, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $26.37, representing a -24.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.90 and a 305.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.81%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tgls Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TGLS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TGLS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (ICOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICOL with an increase of 7.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TGLS at 3.84%.

