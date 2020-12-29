Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TGLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TGLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.2, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGLS was $7.2, representing a -13.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.29 and a 234.88% increase over the 52 week low of $2.15.

TGLS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). TGLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports TGLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.41%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.