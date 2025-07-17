Tecnoglass, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Tecnoglass will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, hosting a webcast and conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Tecnoglass, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, prior to the market opening. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day to discuss the results. Investors can access the conference call through Tecnoglass' website or by phone. Tecnoglass is a major producer of aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass, serving residential and commercial markets, with a significant presence in the U.S. and Latin America. The company operates a large manufacturing complex in Barranquilla, Colombia, and is known for its high-end products featured in notable properties worldwide.

Miami, FL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company")



, a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s results.







The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of Tecnoglass' website at



www.tecnoglass.com



. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-676-5131 (domestic) or 1-412-634-6589 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.





To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 10200906. The playback can be accessed until September 7, 2025.







Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 5.8 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit



www.tecnoglass.com



or view our corporate video at



https://vimeo.com/134429998



.







Santiago Giraldo





CFO





305-503-9062







investorrelations@tecnoglass.com





