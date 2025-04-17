Tecnoglass, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Tecnoglass will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Tecnoglass, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass, announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast will follow at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, which will include a slide presentation. Interested parties can access the webcast through Tecnoglass' website and participate in the call via specific phone lines. The company, headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, caters primarily to the U.S. market, making up 95% of its revenue, and is recognized as the leading architectural glass transformation company in Latin America.

Potential Positives

Tecnoglass is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, signaling transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call, providing direct access for investors and analysts to gain insights into its performance.

Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator in the U.S. and the number one architectural glass transformation company in Latin America, highlighting its significant market presence.

The company has a diverse range of high-end products used in notable properties, which can strengthen its brand reputation and attract new customers.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate a period of scrutiny or concern regarding the company's performance.

Heavy reliance on the U.S. market, accounting for 95% of total revenues, could expose the company to significant risks should economic conditions in the U.S. deteriorate.

FAQ

When will Tecnoglass release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Tecnoglass will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the Tecnoglassearnings conference call

You can access the conference call by visiting Tecnoglass' Investors section online or by dialing 1-844-676-5131.

Is there a replay available for the Tecnoglass conference call?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available until June 8, 2025, at 1-844-512-2921.

What is Tecnoglass known for?

Tecnoglass is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for residential and commercial markets.

Where is Tecnoglass located?

Tecnoglass is located in Barranquilla, Colombia, and serves customers across North, Central, and South America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TGLS Insider Trading Activity

$TGLS insiders have traded $TGLS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDING CORP ENERGY sold 1,432,120 shares for an estimated $104,573,402

A LORNE WEIL sold 88,173 shares for an estimated $6,411,058

JULIO A. TORRES sold 30,520 shares for an estimated $2,222,747

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TGLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $TGLS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Miami, FL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company")



, a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s results.







Webcast and Conference Call







The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of Tecnoglass' website at





www.tecnoglass.com







.



Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-676-5131 (domestic) or 1-412-634-6589 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Tecnoglass First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.





To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 10198652. The playback can be accessed until June 8, 2025.







About Tecnoglass







Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 5.6 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit





www.tecnoglass.com





or view our corporate video at





https://vimeo.com/134429998







.









Investor





Relations:







Santiago Giraldo





CFO





305-503-9062









investorrelations@tecnoglass.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.