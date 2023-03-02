Tecnoglass Gains 9% On Surge In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) are trading up more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter net profit to $55.12 million or $1.16 per share from $19.79 million or $0.42 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 44 percent to $716.6 million from $496.8 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $39.68, up 9.16 percent from the previous close of $36.35 on a volume of 392,869.

