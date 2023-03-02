Markets
TGLS

Tecnoglass Gains 9% On Surge In Q4 Profit

March 02, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) are trading up more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter net profit to $55.12 million or $1.16 per share from $19.79 million or $0.42 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 44 percent to $716.6 million from $496.8 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $39.68, up 9.16 percent from the previous close of $36.35 on a volume of 392,869.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.