TECNOGLASS Earnings Results: $TGLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

TECNOGLASS ($TGLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, beating estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $239,570,000, missing estimates of $244,188,000 by $-4,618,000.
TECNOGLASS Insider Trading Activity
TECNOGLASS insiders have traded $TGLS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDING CORP ENERGY sold 1,432,120 shares for an estimated $104,573,402
- A LORNE WEIL sold 88,173 shares for an estimated $6,411,058
- JULIO A. TORRES sold 30,520 shares for an estimated $2,222,747
TECNOGLASS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of TECNOGLASS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,785,602 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,633,950
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 593,029 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,039,060
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 382,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,353,701
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 341,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,457,002
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 336,941 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,726,160
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 296,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,529,960
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 247,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,638,124
