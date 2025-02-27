TECNOGLASS Earnings Results: $TGLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

TECNOGLASS ($TGLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, beating estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $239,570,000, missing estimates of $244,188,000 by $-4,618,000.

TECNOGLASS Insider Trading Activity

TECNOGLASS insiders have traded $TGLS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDING CORP ENERGY sold 1,432,120 shares for an estimated $104,573,402

A LORNE WEIL sold 88,173 shares for an estimated $6,411,058

JULIO A. TORRES sold 30,520 shares for an estimated $2,222,747

TECNOGLASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of TECNOGLASS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

