Tecnicas Reunidas, Ansaldo Energia to develop RWE hydrogen plant in Germany

July 31 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas TRE.MC and Italy's Ansaldo Energia is set to develop a hydrogen-ready combined cycle power plant in Germany for utility RWE RWEG.DE, the Spanish engineering firm said on Monday.

The plant will use Ansaldo Energia's GT36 turbine, capable of generating electricity with up to 50% hydrogen mixed with natural gas and with the potential to upgrade to 100% hydrogen, Tecnicas Reunidas added in a statement.

The project is part of RWE's renovation plan to replace coal-fired plants with facilities that provide more efficient and cleaner electricity generation.

The facility, which is set to have a capacity of 800 megawatts, will be built on the existing RWE site of Weisweiler, near the city of Cologne, Tecnicas Reunidas said.

The Spanish firm's contribution will include the engineering of the permitting phase - which is set to start immediately and is expected to take around two years - as well as the supply of equipment and the plant's construction, it said.

Italian privately held company Ansaldo Energia will supply the gas and steam turbines and their corresponding generators, among other equipment.

The construction phase could start in 2025 and is expected to take 40 months.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; Editing by David Latona and Louise Heavens)

