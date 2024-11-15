News & Insights

Técnicas Reunidas Achieves Record Portfolio and Profit Growth

November 15, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Tecnicas Reunidas (ES:TRE) has released an update.

Técnicas Reunidas has reached a record-breaking portfolio of €12,387 million, with significant new contracts including major projects in the Middle East. The company reported a net profit of €65 million for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 58% increase from the previous year, driven by robust sales and improved operating margins. With a strong cash position and ongoing strategic collaborations, Técnicas Reunidas is poised for continued growth in the coming months.

