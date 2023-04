April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Teck Resources' TECKb.TO biggest shareholder, China Investment Corp, is in favor of Glencore's GLEN.L takeover offer, which would allow investors to exit their coal exposure for cash, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

