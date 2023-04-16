Teck's base metals business attracts offers from Freeport, Vale, Anglo - sources

By Mrinmay Dey

April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO has been approached by mining companies including Vale SA VALE3.SA, Anglo American Plc AAL.L and Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N to explore deals for its base metals business if a planned split of the company happens, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Teck has received expressions of interest from more than six mining companies, who are interested in several other transactions after the split, according to the sources.

These approaches from international miners come as the Vancouver-based miner is fending off unsolicited bids from Glencore Plc GLEN.L.

Glencore on Tuesday modified its $22.5 billion all-share takeover bid for Teck to include up to $8.2 billion in cash, but Teck's board called it "largely unchanged".

Teck has repeatedly rejected Glencore's offer of merging the companies and subsequently spinning off their combined thermal and steel-making coal businesses, saying it would expose shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

It has instead urged its investors to vote for a restructuring proposal which will see it spin off its highly polluting coal business and focus on production of copper.

Teck investors will decide on the Canadian miner's restructuring plan on April 26.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Thursday advised shareholders to reject Teck's restructuring plan on uncertainties and structural issues.

Large investors often follow the recommendations of proxy advisory firms including ISS and its smaller rival Glass Lewis.

The Globe and Mail first reported interest in Teck's base metals business.

