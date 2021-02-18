Teck's adjusted quarterly profit rises over 11%

US Markets
Canada's Teck Resources on Thursday posted a more than 11% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, helped by gains in its copper and zinc businesses.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$248 million ($195.3 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$223 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2701 Canadian dollars)

