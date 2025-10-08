Teck Updates Operational Outlook Following Comprehensive Review

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) on Wednesday updated its operational outlook following a comprehensive operations review launched in August. The review aimed to improve operating practices and set achievable targets, prompting revisions to production guidance for QB, Highland Valley Copper (HVC), Red Dog, and Trail.The company also provided third-quarter production and sales volumes.

For 2025, QB copper production is now expected at 170,000-190,000 tonnes, down from 210,000-230,000 tonnes. Guidance for 2026 was cut to 200,000-235,000 tonnes from 280,000-310,000 tonnes, reflecting constraints from tailings management facility (TMF) development. For 2027 and 2028, QB copper output is expected at 240,000-275,000 tonnes and 220,000-255,000 tonnes, respectively, both below prior forecasts of 280,000-310,000 tonnes and 270,000-300,000 tonnes.

At HVC, 2025 copper production is forecast at 120,000-130,000 tonnes, versus 135,000-150,000 tonnes previously. 2026 guidance was lowered to 115,000-135,000 tonnes from 130,000 to 150,000 tonnes, while 2027 was raised to 135,000-155,000 tonnes from 120,000 to 140,000 tonnes.

Teck expects Red Dog zinc in concentrate production to hit the high end of its 2025 guidance of 430,000-470,000 tonnes, with lower output forecast from 2026 through 2028.

At Trail Operations, refined zinc production is expected to hit the high end of 2025 guidance at 190,000-230,000 tonnes, with 2026 projected at the same range, down from 260,000-300,000 tonnes. Full production of 260,000-300,000 tonnes is expected in 2027 and 2028.

For the third quarter, copper production was 39,600 tonnes, with sales of 43,900 tonnes at QB.

At HVC, production totaled 28,100 tonnes, below expectations due to lower grades and reduced mill online time.

Red Dog continued to perform strongly, producing 122,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate in the quarter, with sales of 272,800 tonnes, exceeding previously disclosed guidance of 200,000-250,000 tonnes.

At Trail Operations, refined zinc production was 52,600 tonnes for the third quarter.

