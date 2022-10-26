Teck to sell Fort Hills stake to Suncor for about $737 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 21.3% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO for about C$1 billion ($737.19 million) in cash.

($1 = 1.3565 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

