Teck to sell Fort Hills stake to Suncor for about $737 mln

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 21.3% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc for about C$1 billion ($737.19 million) in cash. ($1 = 1.3565 Canadian dollars)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 21.3% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO for about C$1 billion ($737.19 million) in cash.

