News & Insights

Markets
TECK

Teck Secures $10 Mln From CleanBC Industry Fund

July 12, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) announced on Wednesday that it has received $10 million from the British Columbia government's CleanBC Industry Fund for the advancement of its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) pilot project.

The company revealed that the CCUS pilot plant is under construction and that the CleanBC funding will advance the assessment of viable options for carbon utilization of the captured carbon dioxide from Trail Operations.

The company expects the CCUS pilot project to reduce the carbon intensity of operations by 33% by 2030 and become a net zero operator by 2050.

The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operations late this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.