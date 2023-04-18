US Markets

Teck says its plan to split 'most strategic' option for shareholders

Credit: REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

April 18, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd's TECKb.TO plan to split its coal and base metals businesses is the "most strategic" option for the miner's shareholders, an executive said on Tuesday.

Teck's shareholders plan to vote on the split later this month, even as Glencore Plc GLEN.L is pursuing a $22.5 billion bid of its own to buy Teck. "We're excited about the decision that we put to our shareholders," Teck Chief Operating Officer Harry Conger said at the World Copper Conference in Santiago.

