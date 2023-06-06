Teck says it received several proposals for steelmaking coal business

June 6 (Reuters) - Teck Resources TECKb.TO said on Tuesday it has received several indications of interest regarding potential transactions involving its steelmaking coal business.

The latest development comes a little over a month after the Canadian miner withdrew its plan to split into two.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.