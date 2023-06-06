News & Insights

Teck says it received several proposals for steelmaking coal business

June 06, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

June 6 (Reuters) - Teck Resources TECKb.TO said on Tuesday it has received several indications of interest regarding potential transactions involving its steelmaking coal business.

The latest development comes a little over a month after the Canadian miner withdrew its plan to split into two.

