Teck says Glencore trying to hinder value creation

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 19, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO said on Wednesday Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L "opportunistic" proposal has not changed, and continued to recommend that shareholders vote for a planned spin-off.

Earlier in the day, Glencore told Teck shareholders it was willing to improve its $22.5 billion takeover offer.

In a letter to shareholders, Teck said Glencore is seeking to frustrate the vote and pre-empt a competitive future landscape, which is good for Glencore, and bad for Teck's shareholders.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy)

