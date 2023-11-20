Teck Resources: TSX Approves Normal Course Issuer Bid - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) said it has been informed that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the company to establish a normal course issuer bid to purchase class B subordinate voting shares. Teck may purchase up to 40 million class B shares during the period starting November 22, 2023, and ending November 21, 2024, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding class B Shares, or 7.9% of the public float, as at November 15, 2023.

Teck said it will make any purchases through the facilities of the TSX, NYSE or other alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws, including private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order or block purchases in accordance with applicable regulations.

