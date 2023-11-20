News & Insights

Markets
TECK

Teck Resources: TSX Approves Normal Course Issuer Bid - Quick Facts

November 20, 2023 — 01:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) said it has been informed that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the company to establish a normal course issuer bid to purchase class B subordinate voting shares. Teck may purchase up to 40 million class B shares during the period starting November 22, 2023, and ending November 21, 2024, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding class B Shares, or 7.9% of the public float, as at November 15, 2023.

Teck said it will make any purchases through the facilities of the TSX, NYSE or other alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws, including private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order or block purchases in accordance with applicable regulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.