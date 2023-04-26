News & Insights

Teck Resources withdraws restructuring plan ahead of shareholder vote

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 26, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

April 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO on Wednesday said it has withdrawn its proposed restructuring plan ahead of a shareholder vote on the proposal.

Teck's shareholders were voting on Wednesday on the proposed split of Teck's metals and coal business. The company said it will now follow a "direct" approach to the separation.

Teck's separation would have put an end to the unsolicited $22.5 billion proposed merger offer by Swiss company Glencore PlcGLEN.L. Teck CEO Jonathan Price on Wednesday said that the proposed offer by Glencore remains a non-starter.

"The Board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders,” said Sheila Murray, Chair of the Board, Teck.

Glencore declined to comment on Teck's move to call off its planned separation.

