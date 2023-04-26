Teck Resources withdraws restructuring plan ahead of shareholder vote

Adds details from the press release and comment from Board chair, Glencore declining comment

April 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO on Wednesday said it has withdrawn its proposed restructuring plan ahead of a shareholder vote on the proposal.

Teck's shareholders were voting on Wednesday on the proposed split of Teck's metals and coal business. The company said it will now follow a "direct" approach to the separation.

Teck's separation would have put an end to the unsolicited $22.5 billion proposed merger offer by Swiss company Glencore PlcGLEN.L. Teck CEO Jonathan Price on Wednesday said that the proposed offer by Glencore remains a non-starter.

"The Board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders,” said Sheila Murray, Chair of the Board, Teck.

Glencore declined to comment on Teck's move to call off its planned separation.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Clara Denina in London. Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.