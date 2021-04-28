Teck Resources Turns To Profit In Q1; Backs FY21 Production View

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK.A.TO, TECK.B.TO, TECK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was C$305 million, compared to last year's loss of C$312 million. Earnings per share were C$0.57, compared to loss of C$0.57 a year ago.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was C$326 million or C$0.61 per share, compared to prior year's C$94 million or C$0.17 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of C$967 million increased 59% from C$608 million in the same period last year.

Revenues increased to C$2.55 billion from last year's C$2.38 billion.

Further, the company maintained its production outlook for the year 2021. Copper production is expected between 275 thousand tonnes and 290 thousand tonnes, and Zinc production is expected between 585 thousand tonnes and 610 thousand tonnes.

