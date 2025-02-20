News & Insights

Teck Resources Turns To Q4 Profit Driven By Significant Growth In Copper Production

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK), a natural resources company, Thursday reported profit from continuing operations before tax of C$256 million for the fourth quarter compared with loss of C$324 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by significant growth in copper production.

Profit from continuing operations was C$385 million or C$0.75 per share versus net loss of C$167 million or C$0.32 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit from continuing operations increased to C$232 million or C$0.45 per share from C$23 million or C$0.04 per share a year ago.

The company recorded net profit of C$399 million or C$0.78 per share compared with net loss of C$699 million or C$1.35 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to C$2.786 billion from C$1.843 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, "We achieved record copper production of 446,000 tonnes in 2024, up 50% from 2023, supported by the ramp-up of QB. We expect our annual 2025 copper production to further increase to between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes as QB continues to ramp-up, consistent with our previously disclosed guidance."

