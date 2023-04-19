Teck Resources (TECK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Teck Resources Limited TECK will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Teck’s revenues and earnings declined year over year. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both metrics. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.45%, on average.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting a decline of 39% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The estimate has moved up 2% over the past 30 days. The estimate for total revenues is pegged at $2.96 billion, indicating a year-over-year slump of 26%.

Teck’s shares have appreciated 10.6% in the past year against the industry’s 23.2% fall.

Factors at Play

Teck Resources recently announced that its first-quarter 2023 steel-making coal sales were 6.2 million tons, higher than 6 million tons reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also within the company’s guidance of 6-6.4 million tons. Teck also benefited from strong realized prices in the quarter.

TECK reported that the average realized steelmaking coal price for the quarter under review was $282 per ton, lower than the $357 per ton in the first quarter of 2022. TECK stated that it would record provisional pricing adjustments of positive $25 million in its first quarter 2023 results.



In the first quarter of 2023, gains from higher steelmaking volumes are likely to have been offset by lower metal prices. Nickel prices had gained through the first quarter of 2023 while copper prices fell. This is likely to have reflected on the company’s top-line performance in the first quarter.



TECK is bearing the brunt of inflationary cost pressures, particularly in diesel prices and transportation costs. Mining equipment, fuel, tires and explosives costs are also high due to price increases for certain commodities such as steel, crude oil and natural gas. These factors will likely have dented the company’s margin in the first quarter.



In February 2023, the company announced the spin-off of the steelmaking coal business and the reorganization of its business to separate into two independent, publicly-listed companies — Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd.

What Our Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Teck Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for TECK is +4.26%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

