Teck Resources' (TECK) Q1 Steelmaking Coal Sales Improve Y/Y

Teck Resources Ltd. TECK provided an update on its first-quarter 2023 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.



TECKs’ steelmaking coal sales were 6.2 million tons in the March-end quarter, up from the 6 million tons reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also within the company’s guidance of 6-6.4 million tons.



Teck benefited from strong realized prices in the quarter. The company's steelmaking coal business continues to generate significant cash and potential. In February 2023, the company announced the spin-off of the steelmaking coal business and the reorganization of its business to separate into two independent, publicly-listed companies — Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd.



The average realized steelmaking coal price for the first quarter was $282 per ton. This compares with $357 per ton in the first quarter of 2022. TECK expects to report provisional pricing adjustments of positive $25 million in its first-quarter 2023 results. Teck Resources is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Apr 26, 2023.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s Steelmaking Coal segment reported sales of CAD$1,676 million ($1242 million), reflecting a year-over-year decline of 27%. The segment reported a gross profit of CAD$849 million ($629 million), down 42% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The results bore the impacts of lower realized steelmaking coal prices, a two-month plant outage at Elkview Operations and the impacts of extreme weather in December on the logistics chain.

Shares of Teck Resources have gained 7.9% in the past year against the industry's decline of 25.2%.



Teck Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



