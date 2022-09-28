Teck Resources (TECK) Cuts Q3 Coal Sales View on Elkview Outage

Shares of Teck Resources Limited TECK have declined 10% since management lowered steelmaking coal sales guidance for the third quarter of 2022 to 5.5-5.9 million tons from the prior guided range of 5.8-6.2 million tons. This move reflects the impact of operational halts at its Elkview steelmaking coal hub due to a structural failure of the plant feed conveyor belt as well as the recent labor action at Westshore Terminals.

Production at TECK’s Elkview Operations in the Elk Valley of British Columbia will likely be stalled for 1-2 months while repairs are carried out. Meanwhile, Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance work, utilizing the plant downtime. Mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

Assuming a brief suspension of plant activity, TECK expects the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production to be around 1.5 million tons. Management currently maintained its previous production guidance of 23.5-24 million tons for steelmaking coal for the full year.

Teck Resources reported a steelmaking coal production of 5.3 million tons in the second quarter of 2022, down 17% year over year. Production was lower than the year-ago reading due to planned maintenance shutdown activities at its two largest processing plants in the quarter and challenges attributable to the reliability of processing facilities.



Management also pointed out that higher absenteeism and labor shortages persistently affect equipment operating hours. These workforce constraints are likely to continue in the near term due to record low unemployment rates across Canada, a strong performance across most sectors of the Canadian economy, which buoyed demand for labor, and a shortage of available local personnel.



Steelmaking coal sales volume was 6.3 million tons in the second quarter compared with 6.2 million tons a year ago. Realized steelmaking coal prices in the second quarter reached an all-time high of $453 per ton, marking a 315% surge from the prior-year quarter’s level. FOB Australia prices continued to increase in the second quarter and reached record levels, though the same declined thereafter from these peak levels.

Shares of Teck Resources have fallen 25.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 38.8%.

