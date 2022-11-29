US Markets

Teck Resources taps insider Crystal Prystai for CFO

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 29, 2022 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada-based mining company Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Tuesday Crystal Prystai has been appointed as chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Prystai will succeed Jonathan Price, who was appointed the chief executive officer earlier this year following the departure of company veteran Don Lindsay.

Prystai joined Teck in 2008 and has held various senior roles, most recently serving as the interim CFO.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.