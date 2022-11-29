Teck Resources taps insider Crystal Prystai for CFO

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada-based mining company Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Tuesday Crystal Prystai has been appointed as chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Prystai will succeed Jonathan Price, who was appointed the chief executive officer earlier this year following the departure of company veteran Don Lindsay.

Prystai joined Teck in 2008 and has held various senior roles, most recently serving as the interim CFO.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

