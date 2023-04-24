Teck Resources should remain in Canada, says Finance Minister Freeland

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, which is trying to fend off an unsolicited $22.5 billion takeover offer from Glencore Plc GLEN.L, should remain headquartered in Canada and help the country expand its critical minerals industry, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

"We need companies like Teck here in Canada, companies with a strong commitment to Canada," Freeland wrote in a letter to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that was seen by Reuters. Freeland was responding to concerns from the board about Teck's future in Canada in the wake of Glencore's unsolicited bid.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Steve Scherer; editing by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.