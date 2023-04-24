News & Insights

Commodities

Teck Resources should remain in Canada, says Finance Minister Freeland

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 24, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, which is trying to fend off an unsolicited $22.5 billion takeover offer from Glencore Plc GLEN.L, should remain headquartered in Canada and help the country expand its critical minerals industry, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

"We need companies like Teck here in Canada, companies with a strong commitment to Canada," Freeland wrote in a letter to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that was seen by Reuters. Freeland was responding to concerns from the board about Teck's future in Canada in the wake of Glencore's unsolicited bid.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Steve Scherer; editing by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.