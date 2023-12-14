Teck Resources Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.40, changing hands as high as $41.71 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.48 per share, with $49.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.14.

